Positive Vector Marathon raises funds in support of mental health

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People will be trekking across the Chippewa Valley for a marathon in support of mental health this weekend.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Chippewa Valley and other community members will be hosting the Positive Vector Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 16 to raise funds for NAMI. The marathon will kick off at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op location in Menomonie at 10 a.m. and the half marathon will kick off at Spring Brook Town Hall at noon. Both will end at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op location on Barstow Street in Eau Claire. A volunteer for the Positive Vector Marathon, Drew Kaiser, said this is the third year of the marathon and it has grown significantly.

“Our goal this year is to raise $25,000 to support the programming of NAMI,” Kaiser said.  “We’re doing that through a couple of different ways. First, we’re asking our runners who participate to join our GoFundMe team. It’s a peer-to-peer style fundraising activity.”

To volunteer for the marathon click here. For more information click here.

