Quiet weather continues, milder later this week

Cloud cover has once again been much more persistent than expected today, keeping temperatures way down in the 20s. Only a few towns to our south reached 30º. Winds from the southwest have tried to bring some more clearing, but it hasn’t been able to reach much further north than I-94. These southwest winds will keep us mild going into tonight, before a weak cold front moves in. This will increase cloud cover once again and shift winds to the northwest. Winds will also start to increase again, to 15-20 miles per hour. This all will keep temperatures fairly steady, dropping only into the lower-20s. Wind chills however could dip down into the single digits.

Surface Map Tuesday (WEAU)

Tuesday could start off with some lingering cloud cover, but more sunshine is expected pretty quickly into the afternoon. Northwest winds remain breezy initially, but decrease during the day. The winds will keep us cold though, with highs only in the mid-20s. A quick warming trend starts on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s and mostly sunny skies, before we make it into the mid-40s on Thursday with breezy south winds. This all happens as a new ridge settles over the central US. Friday has been an interesting day to forecast lately, with models flip-flopping between it being a dry day or there being a weak storm system nearby. Today, the signs of some light rain during the day are back, with temperatures dropping down to around 40º. That’s where temperatures will stay into the weekend too, well above average, with mostly sunny conditions.

