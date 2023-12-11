Rice Lake man faces bomb, drug charges following traffic stop

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officers found drugs, an AK-47 and a homemade bomb in the vehicle.

35-year-old Kyle Faas of Rice Lake, Wis., faces bomb- and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2023. In searching the vehicle, officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, what was later determined to be a homemade bomb and a loaded AK-47-style rifle with additional rounds.

Faas is charged with possession of improvised explosives, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle while revoked (fourth offense or beyond) and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Faas’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, Faas was stopped by Sargeant Kevin Reinikainen when he was seen driving a black Audi in Rice Lake with a passenger. Faas acknowledged that the officer who stopped him had a warrant, and said that his license was still revoked and he intended to get the ignition interlock device installed the following day.

Officer Jonathan Phillips, also on the scene, searched the vehicle and found a glass bubble pipe with white residue in the center console. Sgt. Reinikainen also observed a gem bag that later tested positive for methamphetamine and a Ziploc bag with a substance that later tested as a 1.4-gram rock of methamphetamine.

Sgt. Reinikainen reported that when he first walked up to the car, he didn’t see the AK-47 style rifle in the backseat because of heavy window tinting, but found it when searching the vehicle. The magazine was loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition, as well as a live round in the chamber. He also found a camouflage armor vest with two loaded magazines, all on the driver’s side back seat.

Sgt. Reinikainen also found a large, red, round tube, sealed at both ends, with a fuse in the driver’s door pocket. The tube was partially hidden by other items.

Reinikainen and Phillips were joined by Investigator Brandon Bohl of the Rice Lake Police Department. Investigator Bohl reported that he located a container of suspected Tannerite that had black tape wrapped around it, also in the backseat.

Investigator Bohl contacted the Marathon County Bomb Squad who took custody of the explosive.

During the interview, Faas said that he’d owned the rifle for about eight months and that he and the passenger had gone shooting earlier that morning. He described the explosive as “just a little firecracker” and said that he had grabbed it from someone else’s house when he was leaving their house. He also said that the person he took it from, or their friend, had made it. He admitted several times to possessing the device.

When asked about the Tannerite, Faas said that he taped it up to make it look like a bomb.

According to a probation officer, Faas had tested positive for methamphetamine the night before, on Dec. 4.

The x-ray run on the device by the Marathon County Bomb Squad indicated a powder substance inside the device. The team determined that it was likely that the bomb would detonate if the fuse was lit. The device was taken for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.