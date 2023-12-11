SCOTT MIRKIN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Scott Mirkin for the Sunshine Award. Scott is the truck driver from Feed My People. He delivers food to the Clark County Food Pantry twice a month. The ladies that volunteer at the food pantry appreciate Scott as he is always willing to help unload the truck with a smile. Scott is always friendly and cheerful and is so appreciated.

Judy Morrow

