EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Scott Mirkin for the Sunshine Award. Scott is the truck driver from Feed My People. He delivers food to the Clark County Food Pantry twice a month. The ladies that volunteer at the food pantry appreciate Scott as he is always willing to help unload the truck with a smile. Scott is always friendly and cheerful and is so appreciated.

Judy Morrow

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.