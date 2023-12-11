Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Police Lights Generic
1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County
No one hurt in La Crosse structure fire
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Marvin Haynes, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was released from prison shortly after...
Marvin Haynes on wrongful conviction: Get my life back
Marvin Haynes, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was released from prison shortly after...
Exonerated man leaves prison after nearly 20 years
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury in the damages lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani hears the racist threats election workers received
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Delivers Over $11 Million to Keep Wisconsinites Safe on the Road
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing
DA responds to defense in Lily Peters homicide case