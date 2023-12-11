Underage tobacco, nicotine sales on the rise in Wisconsin

Underage tobacco and nicotine use is increasing.
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WSAW) - The rate of selling tobacco to underage individuals in Wisconsin surged from 5.5% in 2019 to 13.6% in 2023, according to the Synar Survey.

The Synar Survey is Wisconsin’s yearly check to see how often stores sell tobacco to people who are too young. If the current trend continues, Wisconsin could lose millions in federal funding which is provided to states with low rates of underage tobacco sales.

In 2019, Tobacco 21 became a law for the whole country, making it illegal to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products to anyone under 21. Since then, the Synar Survey has been conducting statewide checks on this law. According to the Oneida County Health Department, Wisconsin is one of just eight states that hasn’t changed its law to match the national Tobacco 21 law.

FDA inspectors are also working to ensure stores follow that law in Wisconsin. However, local officials cannot enforce the legal tobacco sales age of 21 because they get their authority from state law. This confusion about different laws can make it easier for young people to get their hands on tobacco products.

The Oneida County Health Department says if state lawmakers change Wisconsin’s law to match the federal one, it would authorize local law enforcement to stop young people from buying tobacco and nicotine products. It would also allow Wisconsin Wins, a program that checks on stores selling tobacco products, to conduct more checks to ensure they follow the national law.

Using tobacco products at a young age puts people in danger of getting addicted to nicotine for their entire lives. Studies show that 95% of people who currently use tobacco started before they were 21.

To understand the Tobacco 21 law, stores can get free training by visiting witobaccocheck.org. To get help to stop using tobacco, people can go to WIQuit.org, call 1-800-QUIT NOW, or text “READY” to 200-400 for free help.

