Art program for individuals with dementia

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Art can be an outlet to be creative and make something new, all while having fun. At the Menomonie Area Senior Center, art is doing more to help those with dementia.

Each month, the center hosts an event called “Artful Expressions,” where people with dementia and their caretakers spend time making art in a safe space.

“A lot of times with dementia, people get corrected a lot,” Carla Berschite, a dementia care specialist at the Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center said. “So, this is an opportunity for them to just be themselves and be creative.”

“There are no wrong answers, and that’s really nice for people who are used to be told they are wrong.” Barbara Koppang, a volunteer at the event said.

Each piece of art is different and each experience helps the participants gain confidence.

“It’s like a different shape,” Kari Lueck, a participant in the event said. “It’s like a different flag.”

“I hope they experience the fact that, yes, they are artists and they can come out and say ‘I’m an artist’ with pride,” Koppang said.

So far, those involved said they’ve already noticed a difference in the participants and look forward to seeing continuing the program through 2024.

“They didn’t feel like theyy had any artistic ability and were really apprehensive to even try,” Berschite said. “But, they did try and towards the end of the sessions they were like ‘Well, I guess I am an artist.’”

Artful Expressions is a free event open to anyone with dementia and their caretakers. It’s funded by Mayo Clinic and at the end of the program, those involved said they hope to put on an art exhibit with the groups creations.

