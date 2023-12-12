ATV/UTV trails approved for master plans of Northern Highland - American Legion State Forest & Willow Flowage

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it approved updates to the master plans of both the Northern Highland - American Legion State Forest and the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area.

The updates both include adding ATV/UTV trails.

In the Northern Highland - American Legion State Forest plan it would allow for approximately 7 miles of ATV/UTV route and trail in four segments. A DNR press release said, “The approved routes and trails contribute to regional ATV/UTV network connectivity and rider safety”.

The Northern Highland - American Legion State Forest covers 236,000 acres in three counties and includes more than 900 lakes. Nearby communities include Woodruff, Minocqua, and Boulder Junction.

The Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area master plan includes 2.5 miles of ATV/UTV routes and trails in two segments. The press release said, “Most of the approved mileage is on DNR roads currently open to highway-legal vehicle use during the summer months and snowmobiles during the winter months”.

The Willow Flowage is in Oneida County and includes 73 miles of shoreline, 106 islands, and seven boat landings. According to the DNR, 95% of the shorelines in the Willow Flowage are undeveloped.

People can review the updates to the master plans:

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.