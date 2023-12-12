Train vs. truck crash in Dunn County causes lane closure

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Elk Mound on Dec. 12, 2023, at 12:45 p.m., according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says all lanes are blocked on US 12 EB/WB at 970th St due to the crash.

According to our photographer at the scene, the crash involved a train and a truck. Corn spilled from the truck.

Alert | DUNN Co | Crash | US 12 EB/WB | 970TH ST | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 12, 2023

