Train vs. truck crash in Dunn County causes lane closure

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Elk Mound on Dec. 12, 2023, at 12:45 p.m., according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says all lanes are blocked on US 12 EB/WB at 970th St due to the crash.

According to our photographer at the scene, the crash involved a train and a truck. Corn spilled from the truck.

