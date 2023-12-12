Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry gives outdoor skate rink update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry says it is monitoring the warm weather conditions in preparation for the outdoor skating rink season.

In order to begin flooding the rinks, four to six consecutive days of mid-20s or colder temperatures are needed, according to Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry says Hobbs Ice Arena has a variety of public open skating times available.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire's website.

