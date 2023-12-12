Eau Claire police receive reports of scams regarding cryptocurrency

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a Facebook post, Eau Claire police write that have recently received reports regarding people and businesses being targeted by scammers.

Eau Claire police write in their post to be cautious about anyone soliciting payments via cryptocurrency.

The Facebook post states, “ECPD has recently taken several cases in which individuals and businesses have been targeted by scammers. The scammers contact employees of businesses and instruct them to remove money from business accounts and convert the money to cryptocurrency to pay for a fake business expense. Individuals have been told there is a security issue with their computer and they need to pay money to avoid further losses. This money is converted to cryptocurrency and sent to the scammers via cryptocurrency stations. Please be extremely cautious about anyone soliciting payments via cryptocurrency.”

