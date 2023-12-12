Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep. (Source: KCTV)
By Grace Smith and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep.

His wife, Alicia Snyder, and his children are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything.

“He was our rock and our guidance. I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia Snyder said.

The family said Michael Snyder was goofy and loving and left a mark wherever he went. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving the country from 2003 to 2009.

With Christmas just weeks away, the family said it is impossible to imagine the holiday without him, as it was his favorite day.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia Snyder said. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

Michael Snyder died doing what he loved to do, being a loving father.

“I want to be able to remember him as the biggest role model in my life, how silly he was, and how he was always there for me,” his daughter Merie said.

As for now, the family is trying to cling to hope, knowing that Michael Snyder is looking down on them.

“Today the sun was out and shining, and I’m like, ‘I got to get stuff done,’” Alicia Snyder said. “I drove her to school, and I was like, look, honey, Daddy is shining down on us today.”

There is a GoFundMe to help the Snyder family through this tough time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

