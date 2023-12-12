FFA produce fundraiser teaches students many life skills

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Many area FFA chapters are taking on one of their largest annual fundraisers of the year to support students. For one chapter, it almost beat a record.

“It’s something I look forward to every year,” FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Stanley-Boyd High School Jordan Donnerbauer says, and adds the produce sale is a tradition for the chapter and many across the state, “When I was in high school, we sold fruit... So it’s kind of been a FFA tradition we’re proud of and people look forward to (their) FFA fruit.”

Students learn and raise funds for the annual produce fundraiser, which has a variety of items including apples, pears, oranges and for the Stanley-Boyd FFA chapter, they have local items like meat and honey.

“They (students) have to make contacts with customers, and in today’s world with internet and social media, to go face-to-face and ask somebody to buy something is kind of a lost skill,” Donnerbauer says.

For cousins Tate Derks and Dakota Derks, they sell thousands every year to family and friends.

“You’re pretty much a salesman when you go and start to sell your fruit, you now, you got to tell them what you got,” Tate Derks says.

“We started selling fruit in November when we got our sheets and we had a month to sell,” Dakota Derks says, and adds, “I went around and asked all my family, friends, everyone I knew (even) the teachers at my school to try to get as many people. I set my goal for $3,500 (worth of produce) and I achieved that and went over it.”

Previous relatives sold produce from the fundraiser when they were active in the student-led agriculture organization.

“It actually all started with my aunt. She started selling fruit and was always a top seller. Then my brother and my sisters and me, we all started (doing it),” Tate Derks says, noting it will take him all day and through the evening to deliver the produce to many friends and family.

Both have been some of the top sellers of the chapter’s fundraiser and enjoy competing for the top honor.

“My favorite part about selling fruit is probably the competitiveness of it. I get to be (with) people and organizing it, getting out of your classes, that’s always fun,” Dakota Derks says, although making up classwork is what students will do once they return to classes the agriculture teacher says.

Approximately 160 FFA members make up the Stanley-Boyd program with over half participating in this year’s fundraiser.

“It’s a team effort to do everything in here. Not just one person can sort out $40,000 worth of fruit,” Dakota Derks says.

The value of this fundraiser not only brings a lot of funds for the chapter, but also life skills.

“It’s about preparing these guys and gals for life beyond high school,” Donnerbauer says, and adds, “That’s teaching them real-life skills and communication and leadership how to be a positive citizen down the road.”

Agriculture education classes even learned where the different produce comes from including California, Washington and many local products from the area.

Funds raised goes towards scholarships, leadership opportunities and conferences for students.

