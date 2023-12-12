Get in the holiday spirit with a Christmas carol sing-along

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People can get in tune with the holiday season by joining a Chippewa Valley choir to sing Christmas carols this week.

The Stand in the Light Memory Choir, an ensemble of people facing early to mid-stages of memory loss, care partners, and volunteers will host a Christmas Carol Sing-Along on Thursday, Dec. 14. People can gather at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. to sing their favorite holiday tunes with the choir.

“We really don’t have a lot of chances to sing together as groups anymore,” Music Director, Cathy Reitz said. “This is just fun. Last week we had a wonderful turnout and about half the people here were not choir members. They were relatives, or friends, or neighbors. Everyone is welcome to this sing-along.”

Reitz said there will also be refreshments and trivia at the event. For more information on the Stand in the Light Memory Choir click here.

