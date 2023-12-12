Officials encourage everyone to safe on the ice this winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As winter approaches, the waterways begin to freeze, but the ice may not always be as safe as it looks.

When the water turns to ice on Wisconsin rivers and lakes, there are many who head out onto the ice for winter activities, but as Lieutenant of the La Crosse Fire Department, Jay Lindahl, points out, safety should always be a top priority.

“A lot of times when you’re going to go out in the ice, it’s always good to have a plan. Take a friend with you. That way you can be each other’s plan. If you’re not going to take someone with you and you’re going to go out alone, let someone know where you’re going. And once you’re out on the ice, it’s always good to take a spud and check the ice and have a PFD with you, so you have flotation if you were to fall in. Also have a throw bag or some sort of reach tool so possibly you can help yourself or someone else. And then the biggest thing is for self rescue is ice picks,” says Lindahl.

The La Crosse Fire Department will begin its annual water safety training later this week.

“We have a full team with 18 members on the water team and then those 18 members train all our other members of the fire department. And annually, once the ice hits December, we train on that early ice that’s a little thinner and we’ll get our suits on, use our RDCs, and practice rescues. We’ll practice with each other and have someone be the victim. We’ll go in there, rescue them, and keep our skills really at the highest level possible for a possible rescue,” says Lindahl.

Lindahl also says the warmer weather may confuse people about when the ice is safe to go on.

“The ice, I think it used to be ‘oh, it’s January, February ice should be good’. We get a lot of warm spells. Never plan on ice being safe ice,” says Lindahl.

Jake Holsclaw of the Wisconsin DNR says that some ice safety basics include:

Carrying a cell phone, never drinking and riding on a snowmobile, ATV, or UTV, and not travelling in unfamiliar areas or at night.

Wisconsin DNR officials say going through the ice can be deadly or life threatening and no fish is worth the risk.

Use good sense, be careful, and check with local fishing clubs or sportsman’s clubs for suggested ice thicknesses.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.