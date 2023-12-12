Pine Meadow Golf Course donates blankets to kids

Blankets collected by Pine Meadow Golf Club for students experiencing homelessness.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students in Eau Claire left school a little warmer on Thursday.

Volunteers loaded up blankets at Pine Meadow Golf Course to be delivered to Eau Claire Area School District students.

These blankets are being given to students dealing with issues of homelessness.

The blankets were made by volunteers in November.

“We choose two nights out of the month of November and we all gather together here, just anybody who wants to join us. We have friends, family, customers from Pine Meadow, people from the community, and we make blankets together in those two nights,” said Karen Rosolowski.

They started making the tie blankets for kids in Eau Claire after learning that there are close to 300 kids a year who are touched by homelessness in the Eau Claire area.

