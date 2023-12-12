Sen. Tammy Baldwin reflects on Respect for Marriage Act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today marks one year since the passing of landmark legislation in the fight for marriage equality.

The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex and interracial marriages from future Supreme Court decisions, which solidifies their legality by the federal government and by every state in the union.

The idea came about last year when Roe v Wade was overturned. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who became the first openly gay senator when she was elected over a decade ago, was a lead sponsor and a strong force in the passing of the bill.

“I think about how long it took to win the rights embodied in recognition of same-sex marriage, you know, to provide people with the legal tools they need to protect their families. And that was a long and it was a hard-fought victory. The idea that it would now be threatened was very scary. But what I can tell you is in the Senate, where you require a supermajority party in order to pass legislation, not just a majority, but 60 votes out of the 100, it was clear that we were going to need both Democratic and Republican support to pass this bill. And I worked very, you know, definitely one-on-one with many of my colleagues in order to help get them to ‘yes,’” said Baldwin.

Senator Baldwin says she is currently working on legislation that would restore Roe v Wade.

