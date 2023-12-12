University leaders scramble after rejecting GOP call to cut diversity spots in exchange for cash

The Universities of Wisconsin president isn’t talking about what regents discussed in a closed session
UniverCity Alliance connects local governments with UW system resources to help solve...
UniverCity Alliance connects local governments with UW system resources to help solve community challenges.(WEAU)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Universities of Wisconsin system declined to reveal what the school’s regents discussed in a closed meeting Tuesday, after the collapse of a contentious deal with Republican lawmakers that would have required campuses to slash diversity positions and scrap an affirmative action program at UW-Madison in exchange for employee raises and funding for construction projects.

The regents met in a closed video conference Tuesday morning to “deliberate and negotiate funding proposals and matters,” according to the agenda. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman declined to comment on what was said, repeatedly stating in a brief interview with reporters that the meeting was closed.

The meeting came three days after the regents voted to reject a funding proposal from Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos.

The speaker had offered to release funding for a 6% university employee raise over the next two years as well as funding for construction projects, including $200 million for a new UW-Madison engineering building.

To get the money, the universities would have had to freeze hiring for diversity positions through the end of 2026, shift at least 43 current diversity positions to focus on “student success" and eliminate statements supporting diversity on student applications. The system also would have had to drop an affirmative action faculty hiring program at UW-Madison and create a position focused on conservative thought.

The regents rejected the deal on a 9-8 vote after Democrats likened it to selling out students and faculty.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the raises in the state budget but Vos has blocked the funding as he works to reduce diversity positions. He contends such positions only lead to division.

Most Read

Kyle Faas faces bomb- and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2023.
Rice Lake man faces bomb, drug charges following traffic stop
Police Lights Generic
1 person in custody following vehicle rollover in Trempealeau County
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing
DA responds to defense in Lily Peters homicide case
Dunn County crash
Train vs. truck crash in Dunn County causes lane closure
FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin GOP leader says he’s finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin GOP leader says he's finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze.
Republican leaders of Wisconsin Legislature at odds over withholding university pay raises
Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
Man pleads guilty to 2022 firebombing of Wisconsin anti-abortion office