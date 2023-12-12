Warming up as sunshine sticks around the next couple days

After a couple days with cloudy skies, we finally enjoyed a full day of sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies are mainly clear this evening, but a deck of clouds will be working in from Minnesota later tonight with high pressure drifting to the south. Winds will turn light from the west-southwest, and depending on how the cloud cover pans out with dry dew points in place, we could bottom out in the mid to upper teens. The sunny weather continues tomorrow as our surface high slowly moves into the Central Midwest, while an upper-level ridge starts to work over the Great Plains. Temperatures will be warmer compared to the start of this week and still above average near 40 in the Chippewa Valley.

High pressure drifts over the Central Midwest with sunshine in store (WEAU)

Thursday is shaping up to be our mildest day of this week as breezy south-southwest winds develop behind a departing high to the east with an upper ridge cresting over the region. Blue skies and sunshine will dominate as temperatures run nearly 20 degrees above average in the upper 40s to around 50 in our southern counties. Clouds will then be on the increase at night and into Friday, ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. Recent forecast guidance continues to have disagreements on potential precipitation, but it currently appears that areas along and especially north of I-94 would have the best chances for a few rain showers as we wrap up the week. The front will pass through to the southeast Friday night, bringing increasing chances for rain and wet snow across the rest of the area. We may see some lingering rain and snow showers Saturday as an upper-level shortwave trough builds in behind the boundary, otherwise the weekend will start off mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Quiet weather will take hold on Sunday as clouds and sunshine mix with temperatures around 40. There won’t be much of a chance early next week with dry conditions prevailing and temperatures staying several degrees above average.

