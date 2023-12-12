Wrapping day for Project Christmas

On Saturday, presents will be picked up or delivered to families in Jackson County in time for...
By Kim Leadholm and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s something special about the excitement kids get when opening presents. This holiday season, one nonprofit organization is working to make sure every family can enjoy some of the magic.

“I feel like Project Christmas is something that’s a part of me now,” Deb Horan, the president of Project Christmas of Jackson County said.

At Jackson Electric Cooperative in Black River Falls, you’ll see tables full of presents.

“We are wrapping over 600 gifts for kids birth to age 18,” Horan said.

It’s not Santa’s elves hard at work, it’s volunteers wrapping presents for their community.

“I feel like times are hard for a lot of people right now,” Melissa Porter, a volunteer, said. “It seems like it’s gotten harder and there’s more people in need right now than there ever has been.”

“It’s crazy the amount of need for people that just can’t afford to give their kids gifts,” Becky Peterson, a volunteer, said.

Project Christmas of Jackson County Inc. is a nonprofit organization giving food vouchers and gifts to more than 350 families in need. Each year, volunteers come together to make the holidays special.

“I don’t think that Christmas would be Christmas without Project Christmas,” Horan said.

As the demand grows, so does the determination to support as many families as they can.

“To be honest, I would hope that we didn’t have a need for Project Christmas,” Horan said. “However, it just doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.”

The organization ensures parents don’t have to worry about the presents.

“For them to be able to give their kids a gift Christmas morning, it’s all worth it,” Peterson said.

On Saturday, presents will be picked up or delivered to families in Jackson County in time for the holidays.

