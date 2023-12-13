1 person hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Pierce County multi-vehicle crash
Pierce County multi-vehicle crash(COURTESY: PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2023, at approximately 1:19 p.m., authorities were informed of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on State Road 72 at County Road DD, in the Town of Ellsworth.

The press release says it was determined that a SUV being driven 73-year-old by Barbara Olson of Durand, Wis. had been stopped at a stop sign and started to cross State Road 72 when she collided with a truck being driven by 48-year-old Anthony Mader of Elmwood, Wis. that was traveling eastbound on State Road 72. Mader then collided with a dump truck being driven by 21-year-old Andrew Grant of Downing, Wis. that was traveling westbound on State Road 72.

According to the press release, Mader was taken to Western Wisconsin Health by Ellsworth Ambulance Service with undetermined injuries.

Olson and Grant were not reported to have been hurt.

