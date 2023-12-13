Dr. Emily Anderson seeks re-election to Eau Claire City Council
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Emily Anderson, Vice President of the Eau Claire City Council, announces her re-election bid.
She was elected unanimously as vice president by fellow council members last year.
Anderson has represented District 2 on the city’s south side since 2018.
The Eau Claire City Council spring election will take place on April 02, 2024.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.