Dr. Emily Anderson seeks re-election to Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Emily Anderson, Vice President of the Eau Claire City Council, announces her re-election bid.

She was elected unanimously as vice president by fellow council members last year.

Anderson has represented District 2 on the city’s south side since 2018.

The Eau Claire City Council spring election will take place on April 02, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.