Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery launches Ellsworth Cares program

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery partners with United Way to deliver diaper and personal hygiene products and cheese across the state.

Ellsworth Cares is partnering with the United Way to collect diapers and personal care products. For every donation received, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery will then donate three pounds of cheese to community food shelves, which will be distributed across the state in partnership with the United Way and local food pantries.

Personal items and diapers can be donated at the Ellsworth, Menomonie and New London Creamery locations. The drive will run Dec. 11 through Jan. 19.

The full release is available below.

