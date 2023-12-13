Flu vaccines still available before the holidays

Hy-Vee is offering flu, COVID and RSV vaccines at their pharmacy.
Hy-Vee is offering flu, COVID and RSV vaccines at their pharmacy.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season right around the corner, and cold weather with it, many people will be spending more time indoors and with family.

That’s why Hy-Vee says it’s not too late to get your flu shot to protect yourself and others.

The store has been offering the shots since August of this year, and a pharmacist at the location in Eau Claire says they still have plenty left.

You can either set up an appointment online or walk into the pharmacy.

“The main flu season is between December and February normally. I have heard that there have been increases in flu cases lately, so it is very important to get your flu shot now and protect yourself and your loved ones for the upcoming holiday season,” said Cole Davidson, Regional Pharmacy Supervisor at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is also offering COVID and RSV vaccines at their pharmacy.

