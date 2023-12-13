Gear Share program sees higher demand since its launch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for something to do once the cold weather and snow settle in you can try snowshoeing, hockey, sledding, and more by using the Visit Eau Claire Wintermission Gear Share Program.

People can kick it into gear this winter by utilizing the program. Several locations in Eau Claire and Altoona allow people to check out winter gear at no charge. One of them is the Chippewa Valley Museum. The Program Assistant at the museum, Tim Hirsch, said they offer six pairs of snowshoes and poles.

“Two of them are sized for small children and toddlers,” Hirsch said. “The other four are for anyone else.”

Hirsch said the museum has been a part of the program for about four years. He said it is a great way for people to find out how Carson Park changes during the winter months. People can use the snowshoes during museum hours by checking out the gear with museum staff.

Another gear stop is Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire where people can check out sleds, hockey gear, and more during park hours. The Facility and Program Supervisor for the City of Eau Claire Recreation, Christine Mohr, said they have participated in the program since 2019. She said when the Pinehurst Warming House is open for the season people are welcome to drop in to grab gear.

“You come to the gear share room at Pinehurst Park,” Mohr said. “You ask the rink attendant what you’d like to check out. You check it out while you’re here and just make sure to bring it back before you leave.”

The armada of gear at Pinehurst includes 27 pairs of snowshoes, 17 pairs of walking poles, 16 sleds, 7 sledding helmets, 15 hockey helmets, at least six hockey sticks, 18 soft hockey pucks, and one Kubb set.

Hirsch said overall the program is about encouraging people to get active in the winter. Both the Chippewa Valley Museum and Pinehurst Park have seen the program become more popular over the years.

“Last year we had a whole family come here for a birthday party, a sort of family reunion,” Hirsch said. “They had people of all ages that used the gear and walked around the park.”

To find other Gear Share locations click here. To learn more about when Pinehurst Park plans to open its outdoor rink for the season check out this article.

