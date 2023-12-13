Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding UW System Board of Regents Meeting Tomorrow

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today released a statement regarding the University of Wisconsin (UW) System Board of Regents meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

”The Board of Regents should be able to make decisions about what’s best for our students, faculty, staff, and, ultimately, what’s best for the University of Wisconsin System without fear of threats and political pressure or retribution. I supported the regents’ decision on Saturday because I believed it was made consistent with this expectation, their values, and their charge.

”I am disappointed in this process and recent days of threats regarding resignation and confirmation, ultimatums levied if discussions dare to continue, and legislative Republicans’ frequent refusal to work toward common ground when they don’t get their way. The serious concerns that have been raised about this proposal and process—concerns that I share—deserve to be meaningfully heard and addressed.

“Rash political decisions, rhetoric, and threats help no one. Conversations regarding critical, necessary investments in the UW System should continue in the weeks ahead, and it would be my expectation that all parties be interested, engaged, and meaningful participants in that process.

“I continue to urge Legislative Republicans to release the UW System employee raises and investments that were already negotiated, agreed upon, and approved in the biennial budget. They should’ve done so months ago, and they can and should do so today without further delay.”

