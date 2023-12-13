Lane closed on Hwy. 53 NB following crash

Lane closed due to crash
Lane closed due to crash(MGN)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The left lane of Highway 53 northbound at mile marker 105 is closed following a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred at about 9:26 p.m on Dec. 12. The lane is estimated to be closed for one hour.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is handling the closure.

