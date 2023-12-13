Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County crash
Truck driver injured after crash with train
Kyle Faas faces bomb- and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2023.
Rice Lake man faces bomb, drug charges following traffic stop
Lane closed due to crash
Lane reopens on Hwy. 53 NB following crash
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding UW System Board of Regents Meeting
Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding UW System Board of Regents Meeting Tomorrow

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)
Hunter Biden makes defiant statement at the Capitol