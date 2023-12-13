Mt. La Crosse prepares for opening day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Staff at Mt. La Crosse have been getting the hills ready for skiers and snowboarders this winter, despite the warmer than average temperatures.

“It’s been a little bit of a tough go weatherwise. We did a lot of work this summer on upgrading our snowmaking system and we were just waiting for a chance to put it to use. We started making snow right after Thanksgiving. We had a couple of really cold days and then of course, the temperatures went up too high. We’ve been just kind of waiting. A couple of days ago, we were able to turn the guns back on and we had three really good nights of snow production,” says Mt. La Crosse general manager, Darcie Breidel.

Breidel says the warm conditions have created issues for the staff.

“The issue that we’re going to run into is that if we don’t get some colder temperatures down in the the twenties and mid twenties, we can’t make more snow to get more trails open. We will be able to open with a couple of runs. We’re just going to be waiting for some more winter weather to return so we can get some more trails open,” says Breidel.

The warm weather hasn’t dampened any skiers and snowboarders spirits.

“There’s a lot of energy though. All the phones are ringing a lot and a lot of people stopping out to get ready for a ski season,” says Breidel.

Kacy Eckhardt, is one of many who is excited for opening day.

“Everyone’s just stoked to be out here and everyone’s so happy. You just see child-like enjoyment from everybody of all ages when they come out here. Opening day is basically kind of like Christmas for skiers and snowboarders. Everyone just wants to ride. That’s the anticipation,” says Eckhardt.

Mt. La Crosse was first opened in 1959 and it has continued to grow ever since.

The resort is set to open tomorrow from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Unless there is an issue of warm weather, the resort is set to be open 7 days a week.

