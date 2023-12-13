Science and Health Sciences Building construction anticipated to begin in July 2024

UW- Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building
UW- Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the Universities of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s new $340.3 million Science and Health Sciences Building is anticipated to begin in July 2024, according to a press release from the University.

“After years of hard work, the Science and Health Sciences Building is becoming a reality thanks to the collaborative efforts of our many community partners, state legislators and everyone on our campus who saw the need and worked tirelessly to make it happen,” Chancellor James Schmidt said. “With the help of Mayo Clinic Health System’s financial commitment for integrated research space, this state-of-the-art facility will provide additional innovative opportunities for our nationally recognized undergraduate research programs, and impart a transformative educational experience for the Blugolds who will become our future scientists and health care leaders.”

According to the press release, on Dec. 8, the UW System Board of Regents approved construction of the building and a $3.7 million upgrade to the lower-campus chiller plant to accommodate the additional air-cooling requirements of the science building.

“All these groups have worked in a timely manner to design a building that will maximize flexibility for both the lab systems and general space systems,” Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, said. “This same attention to detail, quality and timeliness will be in place as we move into the construction phase and occupancy process.”

Construction is expected to take more than two years, the press release says.

The full press release is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County crash
Truck driver injured after crash with train
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Lane closed due to crash
Lane reopens on Hwy. 53 NB following crash
Kyle Faas faces bomb- and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2023.
Rice Lake man faces bomb, drug charges following traffic stop
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery launches Ellsworth Cares program
Gov. Evers, DNR announce $414M to improve statewide wastewater and storm water infrastructure
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago
EAU CLAIRE CITY COUNCIL
Dr. Emily Anderson seeks re-election to Eau Claire City Council