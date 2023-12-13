Science and Health Sciences Building construction anticipated to begin in July 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction on the Universities of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s new $340.3 million Science and Health Sciences Building is anticipated to begin in July 2024, according to a press release from the University.

“After years of hard work, the Science and Health Sciences Building is becoming a reality thanks to the collaborative efforts of our many community partners, state legislators and everyone on our campus who saw the need and worked tirelessly to make it happen,” Chancellor James Schmidt said. “With the help of Mayo Clinic Health System’s financial commitment for integrated research space, this state-of-the-art facility will provide additional innovative opportunities for our nationally recognized undergraduate research programs, and impart a transformative educational experience for the Blugolds who will become our future scientists and health care leaders.”

According to the press release, on Dec. 8, the UW System Board of Regents approved construction of the building and a $3.7 million upgrade to the lower-campus chiller plant to accommodate the additional air-cooling requirements of the science building.

“All these groups have worked in a timely manner to design a building that will maximize flexibility for both the lab systems and general space systems,” Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, said. “This same attention to detail, quality and timeliness will be in place as we move into the construction phase and occupancy process.”

Construction is expected to take more than two years, the press release says.

