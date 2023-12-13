SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 12th
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The crosstown rivalry continues as Eau Claire Memorial battles Eau Claire North in girls basketball.
On the prep boys basketball slate, Regis takes on Bloomer, McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild, and Altoona looks to upset Prescott.
In a doubleheader at Hobbs Arena, ECA Stars duke it out with the Central Wisconsin Storm, and Eau Claire North plays host to Wisconsin Rapids.
Both UW-Stout basketball teams in action: The men hit the road to Loras College, and the women host Northwestern of Minnesota.
Finally, Elk Mound girls basketball off to a red-hot 8-0 start to their season.
