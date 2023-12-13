State predicts nursing shortage will worsen through 2040

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the need for health care continues to grow in our state, the health care workforce is struggling to keep up.

It’s a story Action 2 News has been following for years.

The numbers in the latest nurse supply and demand forecast from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development are concerning. A base model predicts a gap of nearly 23,000 nurses in our state by 2040.

“That creates a big challenge because nurses fill so many roles in the healthcare workforce,” the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s senior vice president of workforce and clinical practice Ann Zenk said.

The need for extended care nurses is expected to grow 110% and the need for home health care nurses is expected to grow 105% over the same timeframe.

One of the reasons for the increasing gap is that people in our state are getting older. The Department of Administration reported the number of people 60 and older is expected to increase more than 40% over the next two decades. They’ll need more care and the number of nurses to help them is falling behind the demand.

DWD researchers say some nurses are leaving the job because of “stress, overwork, and physical and verbal abuse.”

Zenk told Action 2 News burnout can also come from more repetitive work like filling out patient and billing records.

“Where do nurses and doctors and health care teams want to be? At the bedside taking care of patients, not necessarily on that computer entering more and more information,” Zenk said. “What is the support right there at your workplace that helps with that? It’s things like flexible shifts. It’s things like the team makeup, how can we help?”

According to Zenk, this is a chance to brainstorm.

“Any nursing shortage is tough but also prompts our health care delivery system to get creative, get innovative.”

Innovative, like using technology and trying more collaborative, team-based care.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.