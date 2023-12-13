Unseasonably warm Thursday, ahead of cooler weather and rain chances into the weekend

Sunshine prevailed throughout the day with high pressure moving south and east of the state as temperatures made it into the upper 30s and 40s this afternoon. No changes are expected tonight as we keep a mainly clear sky around with light southwest flow behind surface high pressure to the southeast. This spells good news for those of you hoping to catch a glimpse of the Geminid Meteor Shower, which peaks tonight. The best viewing time will be between 2am and dawn, when approximately 50 meteors could emanate from the Gemini constellation per hour. You’ll want to find a dark location and give your eyes some time to adjust. Temperatures will slowly fall, bottoming out in the mid-20s. An upper-level ridge will crest over the region tomorrow, resulting in our mildest day this week as readings approach the low 50s, putting us 20 degrees above normal! This will come with sunny skies and occasional breezes from the southwest.

Sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday as high pressure dominates (WEAU)

Changes arrive tomorrow night as a low pressure system and associated front approach from the northwest. Clouds will be on the increase late, leading to cloudy conditions on Friday with a stray shower or sprinkle not out of the question. There are indications for a deep layer to dry air to be present near the surface, which will likely prevent most, if not, all the precipitation from reaching us at the surface. Despite the overcast conditions, southerly flow will remain in place with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-40s. With the low over Central Minnesota Friday night, rain will become widespread over the area as moisture increases with a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially in our northern counties. Periods of rain will continue into Saturday as an upper shortwave trough drops out of Canada with a mix and/or wet snow possible to the north. It’s still a bit early, but any slushy accumulations should stay on the lighter end. Temperatures to kick off the weekend will be cooler, but still several degrees above normal in the upper 30s. By Sunday, we’ll dry out with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs pushing the low 40s. The start of Christmas week looks to stay dry with an upper ridge gradually building over the Central part of the country. After a minor drop to the mid-30s on Monday, we’ll quickly rebound back to the 40s through mid-week.

