Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse police are naming the victim in a death investigation.

According to information from La Crosse police, on Dec. 5, 2023, at approximately 9:32 p.m., La Crosse Police responded to the 400 block of South 6th Street and discovered a victim who died from suspected multiple stab wounds.

La Crosse police say the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Timothy “TJ” Salis.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

