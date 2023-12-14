2 people arrested following suspicious person/vehicle report in Vernon County

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

According to a news release from Westby Police Department, on Dec. 13 officers arrested Tiffany McKittrick of Viroqua, Wis., and Thomas Chadwell of La Crosse, Wis., following a suspicious person/vehicle report at 503 S. Main Street in Westby, Wis.

Officers arrived shortly after the report. McKittrick was walking away from the vehicle when an officer approached her. Drugs were seen in plain view when another officer approached Chadwell. Both were arrested.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

The release says that McKittrick was booked into Vernon County Detention Center for charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, use or possession with intent to use a masking agent, operating after revocation and a probation hold.

The release says that Chadwell was booked into Vernon County Detention Center for recommended charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, use or possession with intent to use a masking agent and a probation hold.

