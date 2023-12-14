Aaron Brewster announces campaign for Eau Claire City Council

Aaron Brewster of Eau Claire, Wis.
Aaron Brewster of Eau Claire, Wis.(Courtesy: Brewster for Eau Claire)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - He will be running for the District 3 seat.

According to a news release on Dec. 14, Aaron Brewster has filed his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Eau Claire City Council.

He filed her Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers to be included on the ballot for the spring election, taking place on April 2.

Current District 3 representative, Jeremy Gragert, will not be running for the seat.

