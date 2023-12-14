Annual Indianhead Track Club Ugly Sweater Run returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays just around the corner, people might catch runners rounding corners in their ugliest Christmas sweaters this weekend.

The Indianhead Track Club will be hosting their annual Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 16. People can meet at Owen Park just before 9 a.m. to lace up their running shoes and join in on the 5k.

Indianhead Track Club Event Coordinator, Wade Zweiner said the run is all about getting out and about during the colder months while getting into the holiday spirit. There is no registration required.

Zweiner said there will be cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy after the run.

