Annual Indianhead Track Club Ugly Sweater Run returns

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays just around the corner, people might catch runners rounding corners in their ugliest Christmas sweaters this weekend.

The Indianhead Track Club will be hosting their annual Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 16. People can meet at Owen Park just before 9 a.m. to lace up their running shoes and join in on the 5k.

Indianhead Track Club Event Coordinator, Wade Zweiner said the run is all about getting out and about during the colder months while getting into the holiday spirit. There is no registration required.

Zweiner said there will be cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy after the run.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
Timothy “TJ” Salis
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation
Pierce County multi-vehicle crash
1 person hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Lane closed due to crash
Lane reopens on Hwy. 53 NB following crash

Latest News

Ugly Sweater Run
Unseasonably warm Thursday, ahead of cooler weather and rain chances into the weekend
AG Chat with Bob Bosold Dec. 14th
(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
UW regents back GOP deal for funding in exchange for limiting diversity efforts