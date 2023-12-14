Barron man found guilty on child exploitation charge

Derek Salewski
Derek Salewski(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - His phone was seized and searched with a warrant on January 26, 2022.

Court documents show that on Dec. 14, Derek Salewski was found guilty of child sexual exploitation.

The jury found that Salewski did not have a mental disease or defect at the time the crime was committed.

A charge of possession of child pornography was dismissed but read in.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3, 2024.

