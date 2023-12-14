Biden coming to Milwaukee next week for third visit to battleground Wisconsin this year

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - President Joe Biden plans to travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, marking his third visit to the battleground state this year.

The White House announced Thursday that Biden plans to discuss his economic agenda while in Milwaukee. No other details about the trip, including where exactly he was going, were announced.

Biden was last in the state for a visit to Milwaukee in August. In February, he visited a Madison-area union training center.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives by generating roughly $500 billion in corporate investments in factories and other facilities.

Biden has been to Wisconsin six times since he took office in 2021.

