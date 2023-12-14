Caribou Coffee to open new location in Chippewa Falls Dec. 20

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Caribou Coffee is announcing a new Caribou cabin location is scheduled to open Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Chippewa Falls.

The new cabin will be located off Chippewa Crossing Boulevard and Highway 29, according to a press release from Caribou Coffee.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled at the new Chippewa Falls coffeehouse Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the press release, for every visit during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23-24), $1 will be donated to Chippewa Humane Association Endowment Fund.

