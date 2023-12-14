Community Haven House announces new location

Community Haven House in Eau Claire, WI
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Community Haven House is announcing they have signed a lease for 412 Washington Street.

According to a press release from the Community Haven House, services at the Farwell Street location terminated on Dec. 12 and in order to not have a disruption in services, Catholic Charities is temporarily offering house services at Sojourner House (618 S Barstow) beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 until the Community Haven House can begin serving guests at the Washington Street location in approximately two weeks.

According to the press release from the Community Haven House:

Hours of operation at Sojourners are as follows:

• Monday through Saturday: 10-2 p.m.

• Sunday: 10-5 p.m.

• Due to the limited space for daytime shelter, Sojourner’s capacity will be limited to 15 people.

Hours of operation at the Washington Street once open:

• Monday through Saturday: 8-12 p.m.

• Sunday: 8-5 p.m.

• Capacity will increase to serve approximately 40 guests

