Crews respond to house fire in Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are responding a house fire in Boyceville located at 9797 370th Street.

According to an EMS worker on scene, the fire is along 370th Street, and the fire is contained. Boyceville, Colfax, Genwell City, and Menomonie Fire are on the scene. No one was in the home.

The EMS worker adds that crews were dispatched around 7:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will bring you more information as we get it.

