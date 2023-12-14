Interview: Using Wisconsin potatoes in holiday treats

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares a fun treat for the holidays using potatoes.

POTATO SUGAR COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups 340g Salted Butter, softened

2 cups 450g Granulated Sugar

4 each 215g Large Eggs

5 cups 675g Cake Flour

1 cup 50g Dehydrated Potato Flakes (Instant Mashed Potatoes)

1/2 tablespoon 8ml Pure Vanilla Extract

1 tablespoon 2g Baking Powder

2 teaspoons 2g Kosher Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

In a stand mixer or in a bowl with a hand mixer cream together the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy. With the mixer running at low speed add the eggs one at a time, waiting until fully incorporated before adding another.

Add the vanilla and mix until incorporated.

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt, mix gently until the dough is combined. Add the potato flakes and mix again until combined.

Using a 2-ounce portion scoop out 30 cookies. Arrange the cookies on a sheet pan, you should get 6-8 cookies per pan when properly spaced. Pat the cookies down slightly so they are 2 inches in diameter and about 1/2 inch thick.

Bake the cookies at 350 °F (177 °C) for 10 minutes. For best results place the rack of your oven directly in the center.

Be sure to cool the cookies on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.

Make sure cookies are completely cool before decorating.

Store in an airtight container for 3-5 days (they won’t last long because you’ll eat them all).

MASHED POTATO CANDY

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup Mashed Wisconsin Potatoes unsalted

16 oz. pkg. Flaked coconut

16 oz. pkg. Sifted powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Chocolate coating

2 cups Chocolate chips

1/3 bar Paraffin

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

INSTRUCTIONS

Filling

First, combine powdered sugar and coconut. Then, add the potatoes. It is a little hard to mix but all at once, it starts to blend more readily. Roll into small balls, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place on wax-paper covered tray.

Chocolate Coating

Melt in top of double boiler and stir until smooth. Dip balls in chocolate mixture to coat. Keep the mixture warm over the hot water. Otherwise, it will thicken and harden. (Hint: Use a bamboo skewer to poke the balls and dip them into the chocolate.) Keep in airtight container and store in refrigerator.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.