Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall

The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Dec. 14, 2023
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury appeared in court Thursday for his pre-trial Omnibus hearing.

Kingsbury went missing March 31 from Winona, her remains were found north of Mabel on June 7.

Fravel is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

During the hearing it was announced both the prosecution and defense are looking at a fall date for a criminal trial.

All pre-trial motions must be submitted by January 19. The defense obtained more than 1,800 pages of the grand jury transcript that indicted Fravel with the first-degree murder charges.

According to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, the transcript has been tightly controlled. Fravel’s attorney Zach Bauer is working to obtain a copy for Fravel to review in custody.

In attendance for Fravel, were his mom, dad, sister and brother. In support of Kingsbury, her mom, dad, stepmom, sister and other friends attended the hearing.

