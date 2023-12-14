Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead following a farming incident in La Crosse County.

According to a press release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 13, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. authorities responded to a farming incident at N6964 Knudsen Road in the Town of Onalaska.

The press release from the Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Raymond Lee was taken by GundersenAir for critical care, however, later died due to injuries he suffered in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program
Timothy “TJ” Salis
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation
Pierce County multi-vehicle crash
1 person hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Lane closed due to crash
Lane reopens on Hwy. 53 NB following crash

Latest News

Recovery and the Holidays
House fire in Boyceville
Crews respond to house fire in Boyceville
The Indianhead Track Club will host its annual Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Annual Indianhead Track Club Ugly Sweater Run returns
Ugly Sweater Run