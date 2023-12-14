Man dead following farming incident in La Crosse County

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead following a farming incident in La Crosse County.

According to a press release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 13, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. authorities responded to a farming incident at N6964 Knudsen Road in the Town of Onalaska.

The press release from the Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Raymond Lee was taken by GundersenAir for critical care, however, later died due to injuries he suffered in the incident.

