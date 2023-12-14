OWIs on the rise as the holidays draw near

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the holiday season continues, Lieutenant Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department, says officers are on alert for drunk drivers.

“People are getting together, having parties, and during those parties, people are going to maybe utilize alcohol. What we as a community are asking everyone, is to be very careful and to help each other out,” says Lt. Miller.

Trauma injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System, Carly Severson, says the amount of motor accident trauma patients increases around this time of year.

“Motor vehicle crashes are our second top cause of traumatic injury at Gundersen in the E.R. We do see motor vehicle crashes all year round, but there does tend to be a slight increase during the holiday season. It always is an unfortunate anticipation knowing that this time of year may lead to more incidents involving impaired or distracted driving with individuals,” says Severson.

Police say you can still enjoy yourself, responsibly.

“We want everyone to have a wonderful holiday season. We want you to gather with family and friends. We want you to have a great time. We want you to enjoy your alcoholic beverages, but just be responsible with that. Because none of us officers want to be going to any accident scene and see somebody injured or worse because of somebody drinking and driving,” says Lt. Miller.

According to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40% of traffic-related deaths during Christmas and New Year’s involve drunk drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 4,500 people were killed in December drunk-driving crashes from 2017 to 2021.

