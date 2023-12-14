SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 13th
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blugolds women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund chases her 400th career win against UW-Superior.
Also, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team looks for their fifth-straight win against UW-Superior.
In a top-five matchup, 3rd-ranked UW-Eau Claire wrestling travels to conference rivals 4th-ranked UW-La Crosse.
Finally, Rice Lake football’s Easton Stone receives all-state honors.
