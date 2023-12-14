SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 13th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blugolds women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund chases her 400th career win against UW-Superior.

Also, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team looks for their fifth-straight win against UW-Superior.

In a top-five matchup, 3rd-ranked UW-Eau Claire wrestling travels to conference rivals 4th-ranked UW-La Crosse.

Finally, Rice Lake football’s Easton Stone receives all-state honors.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage
Christmas Village in Irvine Park sustains damage, driver arrested
Dunn County crash
Truck driver injured after crash with train
Lane closed due to crash
Lane reopens on Hwy. 53 NB following crash
Kyle Faas faces bomb- and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2023.
Rice Lake man faces bomb, drug charges following traffic stop
Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $42 Million for HOME-American Rescue Plan Program

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball coach Tonja Englund joins the 400-win club with a victory...
Englund wins 400th career game
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo sets Milwaukee Bucks single-game scoring record
Eau Claire Memorial celebrates a basket in their girls basketball victory over rivals Eau...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 12th