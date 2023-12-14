Tomah man charged in overdose death

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The autopsy showed both methamphetamine and fentanyl in the deceased’s blood.

Nicholas Hage of Tomah, Wis., is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for delivering the fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of Mark Hauser.

A cash bond of $20,000 has been set for Hage.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 3, 2023, a woman at 31395 Fresno Avenue just outside of Oakdale, Wis., called to report that her husband, Mark Hauser, was non-responsive and cold.

Hauser was dead in his bedroom when authorities arrived. Deputies found a gem bag containing a powdery residue which tested positive for fentanyl, a used syringe, and a used fentanyl drug test kit showing a positive result for fentanyl in the bedroom. This was not Hauser’s first documented overdose.

An interview with Hauser’s wife revealed that on Feb. 1, they had met with Hage and snorted heroin with him. Hauser also purchased fentanyl from Hage at this time. She said that she thought that maybe the heroin they had snorted was laced with fentanyl because afterward she got sick.

She said that on Feb. 2, Hage dropped off more heroin for Hauser because he said he’d lost the bag he’d purchased the day before. She said that Hauser must have used it while she was getting the bath water ready because she found him passed out in the doorway upstairs. She dragged him onto a mattress on the floor and went to sleep. When she woke up the next day, he was dead.

The autopsy showed methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hauser’s blood consistent with an overdose.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.