WAGNER TAILS: Artica and Nova & Tucker

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - After arriving at the Clark County Humane Society from a breeder, a Siberian Husky is ready for a fresh start.

Artica is two years old. Staff at CCHS say she’s very shy and even scared around new people. However, once Artica is comfortable with you, she’s described as sweet and loving.

She is okay with cats, she can be picky with other dogs and a home without children would be best. Artica will need a family with enough time and patience to give her the chance she needs to adjust in her new home.

CCHS staff believe Artica can adjust to life in a home and will make a great pet if she’s given the opportunity. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

These bonded chihuahuas are looking for a home together. Nova and Tucker are currently living at Bob’s House for Dogs.

They need to go to a home with people who have experience with chihuahuas as they are tentative with strangers. Nova and Tucker are described as love bugs happy to curl up under a blanket. Click HERE for the adoption application.

