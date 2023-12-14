Warmer weather cause delay in ice skating and other winter activities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Its the holiday season and people are out skating...Skate boarding that is.

With the weather being in the high 30′s for most of the month, one beloved activity has taken the back seat...Ice skating.

“It has to be at least under 32 degrees to make ice. We, before would start putting water on our rinks. We want 4 to 6 days of between 25 degrees and below to freeze the ground so the ice sets up. Our goal has always been having the ice rinks open for Christmas break. Obviously, with temperatures forecast into the forties through Christmas. We don’t believe that’s going to happen unless the weather turns real quick”, said Parks Forestry Manager for the City of Eau Claire, Steve Plaza.

And one man from Eau Claire says he was ready to embrace the winter season but is using the last bit of warm weather to skateboard instead.

“It’s been different this season for sure. We’re not really used to going into December here without any snow, without any ice on the outdoor rink. So, yeah, it’s definitely been a little bit of an adjustment as far as our activities in the winter here”, said Eau Claire Resident, Andy Nelson.

This isn’t only delaying ice skating.

“Obviously, cross-country ski and snowshoeing. I’m sure ice fishing has been delayed. We’re at the whims of mother nature. But what has been expanded is people going out, walking and running and on the stroller. So there’s always something to do outside. You just have to dress in the appropriate fashion to do it here in Eau Claire.

Plaza said this is something the Parks Department hasn’t seen in a few years.

“I’ve only been in Eau Claire three years, and we’ve always met that Christmas break goal because the weather cooperated. But we’re seeing the (warmer) weather coming further and further into December than it has in the past”, said Plaza.

Skating outdoors might be delayed but you can still find indoor skating rinks such as Hobbs Ice Area. They have open skate hours for all to enjoy.

